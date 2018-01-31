Leeds United have completed their seventh signing of the January transfer window after wrapping up a move for 19-year-old starlet Tyler Roberts.

The teenage forward arrives at Elland Road from West Bromwich Albion after the Championship club paid a reported fee of £2.5m to complete the deal on transfer deadline day. He has penned a four-year deal tying him to the club until 2022.

Roberts spent the first-half of the season on loan at League One side Walsall but with his contract set to expire in the summer, the Baggies have cashed in. Ligue 1 side Marseille were said to be among the clubs hoping to sign him for a paltry compensation fee at the end of the season but Leeds have paid up now to bring another young player to the club.

Pascal Struijk, 18, Aapo Halme, 19, Yosuke Ideguchi, 21, and Oliver Sarkic, 20, have all joined the club this month, with Laurens de Bock and Adam Forshaw coming in to make more of an immediate impact.

Roberts is also hoping to be involved straight away, feeling the first-team opportunities he craves are more likely to come at Elland Road.

"There's no problems with me back at West Brom," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post. "There was just the situation of me wanting to go and play. When a big club like Leeds comes in for you it seems like the perfect opportunity to go and do that.

"Everyone hears things about what's going on but I was just training there, pushing to get into the team. Then I start to know that Leeds was more of a serious note so I was prepared for anything. It's gone into talks with West Brom and my agent and it became more set in stone that it could happen. If you get asked to come here, it's a massive honour. Any player would."

Roberts made just one appearance for the Baggies in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in May 2016.