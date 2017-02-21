Nintendo's much anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been rated E10+ by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Although several other instalments in the beloved Zelda series have received the same rating in the past as well while Twilight Princess was rated "T" for Teen, this marks the first time a Zelda title has been called out for referencing alcohol in the game.

According to the ESRB, the content descriptors for the upcoming title include "Fantasy Violence", "Mild Suggestive Themes", and "Use of Alcohol".

Apparently, players will encounter a shop owner in Breath of the Wild that tells Link she only serves "drinks that are definitely for adults". The game will include a drunk NPC that occasionally hiccups.

Regarding the suggestive themes, the ESRB notes that the game does feature "fairies with moderate cleavage and/or exaggerated-size breasts".

It includes some suggestive dialogue such as: "I get to see a young hunk draw a bow again" and "If I have to have something pounce on me, why couldn't it be a lady?"

Set in a stunning, massive open world, Breath of the Wild is a significant departure from earlier instalments in the 30-year-old series and has been described as a title that would "re-think the conventions of Zelda". The upcoming RPG will include many classic elements, but will sport new survival features, greater depth of options in combat mechanics and more.

"As players explore the open-world environment, they can forage for materials, explore shrines, and engage in melee-style combat against fantastical creatures (eg, goblins, skeletons, centaurs)," the rating summary reads. "Players use swords, axes, clubs, and bows to defeat enemies that generally disappear amid puffs of smoke. One brief sequence depicts a battlefield strewn with the bodies of enemy creatures; in the background, a few bodies appear to be impaled by spears."

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to release on 3 March for the Nintendo Switch and the Wii U.