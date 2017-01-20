Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild will be Nintendo's last first-party title for Wii U, the company has confirmed. Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime confirmed the news in an interview with Polygon after the Switch launch event in New York City last week (13 January).

"From a first-party standpoint, there's no new development coming after the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," Fils-Aime said. "We really are at the end of life for Wii U."

Fils-Aime noted that current Wii U titles will still be sold at retail and on the Nintendo eShop, and that online services will continue.

"From our standpoint, sunsetting is quite some time into the future," he said. "The ongoing activity from an online standpoint on [Mario] Kart and Splatoon is significant. We're going to continue to support that."

As of 30 September 2016, Wii U had sold just 13.36 million units since its release in 2012, whereas its predecessor, the Nintendo Wii, had sales totalling 101.63 million units since its 2006 launch. In November, Nintendo confirmed that production of the Wii U was to end shortly as its focus turned to Switch.

The Nintendo executive's comments come a week after the Kyoto-based gaming company unveiled the Switch, which will launch on 3 March with Breath Of The Wild as a launch title.

Initially announced for the Wii U in 2013, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild was described as a title that would "re-think the conventions of Zelda". After suffering multiple delays, Nintendo announced in April last year that it decided to push back its release until 2017 to "polish the game".

The upcoming RPG is a significant departure from previous games in the popular Zelda series with new survival features, enhanced combat mechanics and more.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is set to release on 3 March for Nintendo Switch and Wii U.