Nintendo has finally announced that The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild will be released on 3 March, alongside its upcoming hybrid console — the Nintendo Switch.

The gaming giant confirmed that the highly anticipated open-world RPG will be a launch title for the new system towards the end of its special Switch livestream on Friday with a gorgeous new trailer giving fans their very first look at Princess Zelda.

"The history of the royal family of Hyrule is also the history of Calamity Ganon, a primal evil that has endured over the ages," a voice says during the nearly four-minute trailer. While previous trailers focused more on the title's gameplay, the new footage shows off a bit of the game's story where Link seems to have lost his memory of the events that took place over a hundred years ago that changed the face of his world.

In addition to featuring various other companion characters, the video also shows off the adventure game's vast landscape, diverse environments and sweeping, beautiful vistas, ranging from snow-covered fields to lush, vibrant plains.

It also shows protagonist Link scaling a mountain, riding on his trusty steed, hang gliding and battling various towering creatures with some exciting gameplay footage.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild was initially announced for the Wii U back in 2013 as a title that would "re-think the conventions of Zelda" with the first footage unveiled 18 months later at E3 2014. However, it suffered its first delay in March 2015 and was a no-show at E3 three months later.

In April last year, Nintendo announced it would push back the game's release until 2017, but confirmed that the game would be headed for both the Wii U and the Switch, then code-named the NX. At E3 2016, the game was finally given its title and full reveal.

Set in an enormous, sparse open world, Breath Of The Wild is a significant departure from the last several entries to the beloved series since 1998's Ocarina of Time. The game's mechanics are rooted in survival and there's a greater depth of options when it comes to combat.

The story sees the player, as Link, awaken from a deep sleep to discover the kingdom of Hyrule in ruin thanks to the actions of series villain Ganon a century prior to the events of the game.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild series amiibo, the Wolf Link amiibo from Twilight Princess HD and the Zelda 30th Anniversary series amiibo will all be compatible with the game. The Wolf Link amiibo will be sold separately starting on 3 February.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild will be available as a standard edition, Special Edition and Master Edition.

Besides the standard edition, which will cost $59.99 (£49.31), the Special Edition ($99.99) will include the game, a Nintendo Switch Sheikah Slate carrying case, a Sheikah Eye collectible coin, a weather-worn map, a Relic of Hyrule: Calamity Ganon tapestry and a Breath Of The Wild sound selection CD. The Master Edition will include all of these items as well as a Master Sword of Resurrection figure for a suggested retail price of $129.99.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is set to release on 3 March for Nintendo Switch and Wii U.