Fats Domino, the legendary singer and pianist known for hits such as Blueberry Hill and Ain't It a Shame, has died aged 89.

The New Orleans jazz musician, real name Antoine Domino Jr, died surrounded by his family and friends, according to his daughter.

Domino was credited for being the first true rock and roll singer, with his 1954 hit record The Fat Man becoming the first rock and roll song to sell more than one million copies.

During his career, he sold more than 65 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

He was also presented with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

