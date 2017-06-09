Legends Of Tomorrow season 2 ended with the Legends finally defeating Eobard Thawne and his Legion of Doom, but severely destroying the timeline. In the final moments, Waverider crash-lands in York as we see pack of T-Rex dinosaurs running around the city.

Here's all we know about Legends Of Tomorrow season 3:

1. The CW has released the fall premiere dates for its shows. DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 3 returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 10 at 9pm EST.

2 . The Network has released a long synopsis for season 3 of the DC series, which teases the team getting back together for more time traveling heroics.

Read the full plot description here:



After the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his equally nefarious Legion of Doom, the Legends face a new threat created by their actions at the end of last season. In revisiting a moment in time that they had already participated in, they have essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms — a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time! Our team must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart. But before our Legends can jump back into action, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his newly established Time Bureau call their methods into question. With the Time Bureau effectively the new sheriffs in town, the Legends disband — until Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) discovers one of them in the middle of his well-deserved vacation in Aruba. Seeing this as an opportunity to continue their time travelling heroics, Sara (Caity Lotz) wastes no time in getting the Legends back together. We reunite with billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the unconventional historian-turned-superhero Nick Heywood (Nick Zano), and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson "Jax" Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm. Once reunited, the Legends will challenge the Time Bureau's authority over the timeline and insist that however messy their methods may be, some problems are beyond the Bureau's capabilities. Some problems can only be fixed by Legends.

3. Tala Ashe will play the DC Comics Muslim-American woman superhero Zari Adrianna Tomaz in season 3 of The CW show.

Ashe's character is described by the network as a Muslim-American woman from the year 2030 who lives in a world of contradictions. "Technology has brought about incredible change in her future — too bad human nature hasn't kept pace. Fear, prejudice and a lack of care for the planet have forced Zari to become a "'grey hat hacktivist.' A computer nerd with a wry, combative attitude. A woman living a double life who doesn't realize that she has secret, latent powers derived from an ancient, mystical source."

4. Caity Lotz who plays White Canary teased what to expect in season 3 and teased a "time throwback". Dishing on season 3 plot, Lotz she told Tv Line, "Little bit of talks about a love interest for Sara tit's its going to be even crazier than it was last season."