Danish toy manufacturing company Lego has distanced itself from a set of toys reportedly depicting terrorists that has been erroneously linked to the company.

Australian news site Nine.com claimed that counterfeit sets of toys from the so-called "Falcon Commandos" fake Lego series were discovered on sale for less than $2 (£1.5) in Malaysia. A serial number of a box allegedly sold in Taiping, north of Kuala Lumpur, was traced back to China, Nine.com said, quoting Malaysian news site Berita Harian.

Mahnun Mat Isa , a 40-year-old Malaysian mother, told local media she had reported the toys to police and "an Islamic council" after her son allegedly showed her a "terrorist character holding a banner which displayed the words 'Allah' and 'Muhammad'".

Nine.com further reported that it had viewed the toys – recommended for children aged from six and over – on an unnamed Chinese online retailer that said it would ship the toys also to Australia.

One of the toys allegedly sold on the website depicted an "Islamic State jihadi armed with a chainsaw and a bloodied head at his feet". Another one depicted "a masked figure tossing dynamite and a catapult capable of launching crude incendiary devices."

When contacted by IBTimes UK, a spokesperson for Lego said the toys had nothing to do with them.

"The company referred to, as well as the product(s) in question, is in no way affiliated with the LEGO Group. The product is not a LEGO® product – nor are the bricks in the set LEGO® bricks. As a company dedicated to inspire and develop children, we would naturally never make a product like this,"the spokesperson continued.

"We take the necessary steps to ensure that we protect our intellectual rights and even more important consumers. We believe that consumers should never be in doubt when they purchase a genuine LEGO product that delivers on the high quality safety standards we have, as well as our core values – and when they purchase something else."

The Embassy of China in London has not replied to a request for comment at the time of publishing.