Leicester City have hired Claude Puel as the Premier League club's third manager this year. The Frenchman has been out of work since being fired by Southampton in June.

He replaces Craig Shakespeare, who lasted less than eight months as successor to Claudio Ranieri -the coach who delivered the Premier League title so unexpectedly in 2016.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

