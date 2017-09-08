Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare believes wantaway playmaker Riyad Mahrez is in a "good frame of mind" ahead of his side's clash with Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday (9 September).

Mahrez made no secret of his desire to leave the Foxes this summer and reportedly attracted interest from a host of Europe's stellar clubs, but the Algeria international will now remain in the Midlands until at least January after a move failed to materialise.

Mahrez was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea during the dying stages of the transfer window but a bid from Antonio Conte's side never came to fruition.

Many players would find it hard to reach their best level when facing a side they could have been turning out for if a few things had gone differently just one week ago, but Shakespeare has no concerns over Mahrez's state of mind and is ready to utilise the former Le Havre star against Chelsea - who did take one of his stars in the form of midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

"He [Mahrez] is in a good frame of mind. More importantly, his body language at the training ground, which is really important to me and the players, is excellent," Shakespeare said in his press conference.

Mahrez is primed to start against Chelsea this weekend, as is captain Wes Morgan, who is now fully over a back problem. The match against the Blues comes too soon for veteran Robert Huth, who is still recovering from ankle surgery, while new signings Aleksandar Dragovic and Vicente Iborra are also unlikely to feature.

"Wes Morgan [is] fine," Shakespeare said. "He didn't miss a day of training during the international break. [For Robert Huth], tomorrow will be too soon. He is earmarked to play on Monday for the Under-23s.

"He [Dragovic] has trained with us the last couple of days. He adds competition to defensive areas, which is what we need. He's an international player and I was delighted to get him over the line.

"Vicente Iborra is in the same situation. He's trained and there's no ill effects but it might be too soon for tomorrow."