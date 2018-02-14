Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi would have no trouble establishing himself in Liverpool's starting line-up according to former Nigeria international Etim Esin, who thinks his compatriot is deserving of a move to a club of the Reds' stature due to his fine performances for the former Premier League champions.

Ndidi has developed into one of the most effective box-to-box central midfielders in the Premier League since joining from Leicester from Belgian outfit Genk last January, and the 21-year-old's displays have predictably led to links with some of England's bigger clubs.

Ndidi rejected an offer from Arsenal last year, according to The Telegraph, while a report from Nigerian publication The New Telegraph, relayed by The Liverpool Echo, claims that Jurgen Klopp's side are ready to spend €75m (£54.2m) on the 14-time Nigeria international, who is primed to be the driving force for his country's World Cup campaign in Russia this summer.

Klopp is already preparing to welcome Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in the summer and has a number of central midfield options already available to him at Anfield. But Esin, a former attacking midfielder who enjoyed stints in Belgium and Turkey during his playing career, is certain Ndidi would quickly establish himself in Liverpool's first-team set-up and will only increase in stature and cost if he manages to perform well at the World Cup.

"I can't remember the last time we had a Nigerian in Liverpool apart from Victor Moses' brief stint there. This is going to be a fantastic move for him and I think his transfer fee is likely going to go up because it could happen shortly after the World Cup," Esin told Sportline.

"Ndidi has been doing well at Leicester; he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League now and should command that kind of transfer.

"I don't think he will struggle at Liverpool, he is a player made for big club like that and with the role he plays, there is no way he will be sitting on the bench there.

"He's certainly not going to be like Kelechi iheanacho who moved to Leicester to become an option to Jamie Vardy; I see Ndidi walking straight into that Liverpool side."

It remains to be seen if Liverpool actually pursue a deal for Ndidi in the summer, but they may need to supplement their engine room with a commanding holding midfielder if Emre Can leaves on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Merseysiders have failed to tie the Germany international down to fresh terms and could lose him to Juventus, who have not been afraid to publicise their pursuit of the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet.