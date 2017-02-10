Liverpool are targeting Demarai Gray and could make a move for the Leicester City attacker in the summer. Gray joined the Premier League champions from Birmingham City for around £3.7m (€4.3m) in January last year and will certainly command a much higher fee should he leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the season.

With his side struggling for attacking incision in recent weeks, Jurgen Klopp is eager to shake up his forward options and add more players with pace and the ability to commit defenders. Summer signing Sadio Mane's speed and direct attitude were sorely missed when he left for the Africa Cup of Nations last month, while there are questions surrounding the future of Daniel Sturridge.

The Times reports that Liverpool boss Klopp has also made Bayer Leverkusen attacker Julian Brandt a top target for the summer. The Germany international was not allowed to leave Bayer in the January transfer window and has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich in recent months.

Gray has been a bright spot in an otherwise dreadful Premier League season for Leicester this season, but has not featured as much as Foxes fans may have hoped. The 20-year-old has made 18 appearances in the league this season, but only five of them were starts.

Gray did start Leicester's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Derby County on Wednesday (8 February), scoring a wondrous goal to put the tie beyond doubt in extra-time. His current contract with Claudio Ranieri's men expires in the summer of 2020, but given Leicester's struggles – combined with a lack of game-time – the England youth international could seek pastures new in the summer.

Liverpool may be interested in bringing Gray to Anfield in the future but they will have to go with what they've got on Saturday when they host Tottenham. Mauricio Pochettino's men have won seven of their last nine league games, but Liverpool could move to within one point of them if they emerge victorious at Anfield.