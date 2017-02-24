Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Dejan Lovren and Daniel Sturridge ahead of their clash against Leicester City on Monday (27 February).

According to the Liverpool Echo, the duo were absent from training at Melwood on Thursday and remain major doubts for the game against the soon-to-be deposed champions. Jurgen Klopp's team trained indoors after Storm Doris gave Melwood a battering.

Lovren has missed Liverpool's last two games against Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur with a knee injury and is unlikely to return for the trip to the King Power Stadium after travelling to Germany during the week to see a specialist. Lucas Leiva has been deputising for the Croatian and is likely to continue his role alongside Joel Matip against the Foxes.

Sturridge, on the other hand, was struck down with a virus just prior to Liverpool's trip to La Manga in Spain for a warm weather training camp. He traveled with the squad in the hope of recovering, but was sent home after a day after it was discovered that it was contagious.

The England international revealed that it was nothing serious and was hoping to join the rest of the first-team squad once they returned from their training camp. The 28-year-old is yet to recover and will have another assessment on Friday.

Sturridge has managed just two goals in the league thus far, which has seen him lose his place in the starting XI and is now behind Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi in the race for a starting role in his preferred number nine position.

Klopp's team achieved their first league win in 2017 against Tottenham on 11 February and the German coach will hope that his team can carry on the momentum and compound the misery on Leicester. The Foxes are likely to be without a manager after Claudio Ranieri was sacked on Thursday.