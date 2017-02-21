John Aldridge has urged Liverpool to show no mercy when they face Leicester City in their next Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on 27 February.

The Reds suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Foxes during the same fixture last season, when Claudio Ranieri's side were at the top of the league table. Jamie Vardy's brace, including a stunning strike was sufficient for his side to seal three points against the Merseyside club.

However, things have not gone as per plan for the Premier League winners as they sit 17th in the league table with 21 points, one point above 18th place Hull City. Leicester are without a win in the league in this calendar year and their form has dropped to such an extent as they are in search of their first league goal in 2017.

Aldridge wants Jurgen Klopp's men to pile more misery on Leicester by walking away from the King Power Stadium with three points.

"Liverpool's job next Monday is simple though; show no mercy, and pile on the misery. Watching Leicester recently, one thing is absolutely clear – their confidence is shot to bits," Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo.

"They've been poor in the league, and beaten by a League One team in the FA Cup at the weekend. Their belief is gone, and we are seeing that in their performances.

"I think everyone expected them to struggle in relation to last season – I thought they'd finish around mid-table – but not this badly. This is where people expected them to be in the first place!

"They dealt with a good kind of pressure last season, but they're struggling under a bad kind of pressure this time around. They look like a team that's going in only one direction."