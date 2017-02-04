Leicester City take on Manchester United in the fourth round of the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on 5 February, Sunday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 4pm GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

Leicester suffered a defeat in their last match at the hands of Burnley at Turf Moor. It was Samuel Vokes' 87th minute goal that was the difference between the two sides. The Foxes won the title last season, but they have failed to replicate previous season's form this time.

The English champions will be looking for their first league win in this calendar year when they take on United in the Premier League. Claudio Ranieri's side's last Premier League win came against West Ham United on New Year's Eve.

Leicester have lost their last three game in the league and have managed only one win in last five. This will be their second Premier League tie at home in 2017 and Ranieri will be hoping that they can clinch a victory.

United enter this tie after settling for a disappointing 0-0 draw at the hands of Hull City at Old Trafford. Despite dominating the game with better possession, the Red Devils failed to find the back of the net.

Hull came close to sealing a winner as Lazar' Markovic's late strike hit the woodwork. Jose Mourinho's side have a chance to close the gap with the teams who are sitting above them in the table.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing run - where they have managed only one win in last five matches in all competitions – when they face Leicester on Sunday.

What managers say

Claudio Ranieri: "Everything [is possible], but also I think this season the bookmakers made a mistake. It's not my philosophy to think about this. If my thoughts go there, I remember what was said by my chairman the first time I met him. He said 'if we go down will you stay with us?' And I said 'yes'. Now, why do I have to think about this? I am thinking to fight and to survive. I know only one way. If you are a loser in this moment you go down and you are a loser. Our aim is 40 points. That's it," Ranieri told the Telegraph.

Jose Mourinho: "I didn't know the players very well. I didn't know that some players need time to live with this, because it must be part of your natural habitat. Play to win, responsibility to win, cope with the pressure to win. This is something that has to belong to your natural habitat. For some guys, it doesn't. They also need that time to go out of their comfort zone, or a zone where they are protected that we assume the objective is not to win," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Leicester City: 24/5

Draw: 29/10

Liverpool: 7/10

Team News

Leicester City

Possible XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy.

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Lingard; Ibrahimovic.