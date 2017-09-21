Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's defensive problems are set to worsen after news that his first choice centre-back pairing are set to miss the Premier League trip to Leicester City. The Reds boss described himself as "sick" of the club's continual defensive lapses after the Carabao Cup defeat to the Foxes and his mood will not have been improved by the latest additions to the Anfield treatment table.

Dejan Lovren has missed the Merseysiders' last two games with a back problem, withdrawing late from the draw with Burnley and defeat to Leicester due to the concern which has prevented him from training. Joel Matip and Emre Can, both of whom missed the 2-0 Carabao Cup loss, are suffering from undisclosed injuries that could also keep them out. The trio join Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Bogdan and Adam Lallana on the sidelines.

"It is as difficult as it always is with injuries," said the Liverpool boss in his pre-match press conference. "Lovren's back injury] is nothing major but it is enough to keep him out for two games and he is not in training so he is a doubt for the weekend.

"Joel Matip and Emre Can also have little bits from the last game so we have to see if they can be back in training today or tomorrow but that is not sure so we have to wait.

"I always want to have all the players available but we cannot change this, we cannot make a back problem [go away] so we will have to see how it will be. But again you can imagine the difficulty of our situation is we play really well. We don't score often enough but that is a minor problem. Our opponents struggle to defend us but [the goals against Leicester] were too easy."

Klopp has also revealed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, fresh from his first Liverpool start at Leicester, is carrying a calf problem but that it is not enough to keep him from being considered for selection this weekend. The England international was heavily criticised for a poor display on his full debut at Leicester but Klopp is not concerned.

"He has a little problem with a calf," the German coach added. "It is not an injury but a little problem. And we all need to get used to this and manage this a little bit better. It is the first game from the start so nothing else. I can imagine [the criticism], that is football. We lost, he didn't have his best game in his life and people will probably ask about his impact."

However, Liverpool have been buoyed by the news that Lallana has taken a major step towards his return by running outside at the club's training ground for the first time in his rehabilitation. The ex-Southampton midfielder had initially been ruled out for three months due to a thigh injury suffered during pre-season, but his recovery appears to be ahead of schedule.