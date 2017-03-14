Forgive the absence of a meaningless Williams Shakespeare quote plucked from a few minutes of aimless googling in an effort to make myself look clever ahead of tonight's live blog. But yes, I have read bloody Macbeth, Hamlet and all the rest. But evenings such as these do not deserve references to a soliloquy nor any hopless rhetoric; Leicester City stand on the brink of history.

With Craig Shakespeare now in permanent charge since Claudio Ranieri's sacking, the Foxes are two from two under the Italian's former assistant and just a 1-0 win away from taking a historic step into the Champions League last eight, where the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoil have already failed to reach.

Sevilla dominated the first leg but must protect a wafer-thin lead at the King Power Stadium to ensure they continue Spain's dominance at this stage of the competition. Jorge Sampaoli has been distracted by links with the Barcelona job in recent weeks; with two straight draws all-but ending their unlikely La Liga title bid.

Elsewhere, Juventus will look to put the squeeze on FC Porto having scored two away goals in Portugal three weeks ago. Two custodians of the game Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas go head-to-head again, and perhaps for the final time.

All the updates and team news ahead of the 7:45pm kick-offs on the way. Remember, we play to a finish tonight so extra time and penalties may be required. Strap in.