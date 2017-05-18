Live 19.45 BST - Leicester vs Tottenham Having bid farewell to White Hart Lane last weekend, Spurs, already guaranteed to finish second, travel to the King Power Stadium for penultimate match of the season

Visitors have lost only one of their last 11 Premier League games and would surpass Leicester's title-winning points tally from last season (81) with victory in the East Midlands

Foxes are aiming to win six successive top-flight home matches for the first time since 1966 and avoid equalling the record for the most defeats suffered by a reigning champion in a 38-game season

Craig Shakespeare still being hampered by a number of injury concerns, with Wes Morgan, Robert Huth, Danny Drinkwater, Nampalys Mendy, Andy King and Molla Wague all currently sidelined

Mauricio Pochettino is without three first-choice full-backs in Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker

Now 19:36 10 minutes remaining until kick-off. There seems to be some confusion across social media as to Tottenham's formation this evening. Will it be Dier as a right-back in a four-man defence, or does Pochettino intend to deploy Sissoko as a wing-back? We'll find out shortly.

11 min 19:25 Along with the likes of Antonio Conte, Diego Simeone, Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti, Pochettino has been linked with the vacant Inter Milan post following the Nerazurri's decision to part company with Stefano Pioli after only six months. It had also been suggested that Inter could buy out his contract for a fee of £4.2m, although Pochettino is insistent that such a clause does not exist and that he will remain with Tottenham next season. "No, no buyout clause in my contract," he said. "I will stay here next season. There are many many rumours but I am committed to Tottenham. I have no reason to leave the club. I will stay here, don't worry. You will see on July 3 at the start of pre-season, I will stay here. Don't worry."

16 min 19:20 This week's press conferences brought news on the respective futures of both managers. Shakespeare, who has won 7 of his 11 league games in charge since replacing Ranieri on an initial caretaker basis in February in addition to leading Leicester to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, is currently contracted until the end of the season. He is expected to be named as permanent manager next week. "We have two games left, it will come to a conclusion," he said. "I think the club realise in terms of forward planning it is important that everyone knows. We won't have to wait long. The end of the season is Sunday, so after that. I expect it in the following days after Sunday."

31 min 19:05 Shakespeare makes one alteration to the side beaten 2-1 at Manchester City last weekend in a match that will be remembered for Riyad Mahrez's late two-touch penalty being disallowed, with the injured King replaced by Daniel Amartey. Elliott Moore is preferred to U23 colleague Josh Knight as an emergency defensive substitute. Left-back Christian Fuchs continues alongside Yohan Benalouane in central defence in the absence of both Huth and Morgan.

39 min 18:57 Pochettino resists the urge to make any sweeping changes to his formation, deploying Dier at right-back and bringing Dembele into midfield. Christian Eriksen drops to the bench in favour of Moussa Sissoko. Young midfield duo Filip Lesniak and Sam Shashoua are unfamiliar substitutes.

49 min 18:47 That October tie at White Hart Lane saw two oft-maligned summer signings in Vincent Janssen and Ahmed Musa both register on the scoresheet. It also represented Leicester's first away point of the season after a woeful run of form on the road. Spurs, who were missing both Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld, twice struck the woodwork through Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli. We came from behind to secure a point at White Hart Lane in our last meeting. ðŸ‘Š#LeiTot pic.twitter.com/rERoSoQ5iE — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 18, 2017

55 min 18:41 Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembele has appeared as a substitute in each of the last three matches against Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United and was taken off at half-time during his last start at Crystal Palace in April. Speaking yesterday, Pochettino revealed that the Belgian international had been playing through the pain barrier while struggling with the recurrence of a lingering foot problem and would need to visit a specialist in the summer. "He's struggling with his foot," he said. "We will see what happens now after Sunday. It's OK, but maybe not in his best interest to play 90 minutes. "He's being careful to stay available to help the team in the last few weeks. I want to say that we appreciate that a lot, it's very painful for him but he's trying to do his best to help the team in the last few weeks, try to achieve, first of all to try to arrive in the final of the FA Cup, then to win the Premier League and then in the end to be second in the table."

1 hr 18:34 Already without Harry Winks and Erik Lamela, Mauricio Pochettino is dealing with a real shortage of full-backs at present. Danny Rose recently underwent exploratory surgery on a knee ligament injury that has kept him sidelined since late January and did not respond well to a return to training. There are fears that he may miss the start of next season. To add to that, Kieran Trippier sustained a concussion against Manchester United and replacement Kyle Walker is being bothered by an ankle complaint. The similarly named Kyle Walker-Peters is currently away on U20 World Cup duty in South Korea and, with Ben Davies currently his only fit senior full-back, the manager hinted that he could change his system tonight. Maybe we will change the formation. It's good for us to be creative now, one more time. To try to play in the best condition and try to win. For us the last two games are important. It's true we cannot change the table but it's important for us now to try to win, for us to compete. I think we need to finish well. To finish second was a good thing for us, but now we need to finish in the last two games with a good feeling. He could always opt to play the versatile Eric Dier at right-back, of course.

1 hr 18:27 In terms of team news for tonight's rather understated meeting between last season's title rivals, both sides are dealing with a number of injury concerns. Shakespeare admitted during yesterday's pre-match press conference that he has just 16 senior players available, with Danny Drinkwater (thigh), Nampalys Mendy (ankle) and Molla Wague (shoulder) all done for the season. Robert Huth (foot) and Andy King (hamstring) have a chance of returning for the final day visit of Bournemouth, while it remains to be seen if captain Wes Morgan will play again this term having sustained a hamstring injury during last month's Champions League quarter-final second-leg meeting with Atletico Madrid. Returning loan trio Matty James, Tom Lawrence and Harvey Barnes are all ineligible for first-team duty under current Fifa rules.