Arsene Wenger will face the written media for the first time since a tumultuous end to the summer transfer window on Thursday morning (7 September) as Arsenal, embarrassed 4-0 by Liverpool in the last fixture before the international break, seek to get their 2017-18 Premier League campaign back on track with a home clash against Bournemouth.

There will be no shortage of topics to discuss during an early morning appointment at London Colney and here IBTimes UK takes a look at the sort of questions the under-fire Frenchman is likely to face.

It is worth noting that Wenger has already touched upon several similar themes during interviews with sports broadcasters beIN SPORTS and French football programme Telefoot, although that will certainly not prevent him from facing a more intense and sustained grilling from the English press...

What really transpired on deadline day?

From the sale of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool to a failed 11th hour revival of their interest in AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar scuppering Alexis Sanchez's hopes of completing a £60m reunion with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, deadline day played out like something of a soap opera in north London.

Are reports over a club-record bid of £92m ($120.2m) for Lemar really accurate or was the whole thing merely, as some have speculated, a face-saving PR exercise?

If it's the former, did Lemar really reject the move or did Arsenal simply run out of time to get the deal over the line with the 21-year-old in action for France as the clock ticked down towards 23.00 BST? Or did they feel that they were likely to miss the deadline and never tried that hard to sign the player?

What about Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev's assertion that the club jointly agreed with Lemar that he would not be able to leave despite retaining an interest in joining Arsenal or rival suitors Liverpool?

The speculative timeline of the Lemar/Sanchez saga is open to scrutiny and will surely be subject to further robust questioning, as will the fact that Arsenal only signed two players throughout the entire window - Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac - despite suggestions of a larger transfer kitty, a reported net profit of £17m and more tangible evidence that they are being left behind by their big-spending rivals.

Several glaring weaknesses still exist in this current squad, not least in midfield, and supporters will be keen to hear about plans/finances for future windows, particularly in a post-Sanchez world.

What was said in his face-to-face meeting with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

According to the BBC's David Ornstein, Wenger was left "stunned and bitterly disappointed" by Oxlade-Chamberlain's decision to reject a lucrative contract extension at Arsenal worth a reported £180,000-a-week and "did not hold back" when the player told him face-to-face that he wanted to leave.

Wenger is unlikely to lift the lid on what was really said between the pair, however.

Why did Arsenal find it so difficult to execute their proposed summer clear-out?

Arsenal were presumably hoping that they could finance further new arrivals by trimming a squad that Wenger believed to be too bloated, although the departures of the likes of Gabriel Paulista and Kieran Gibbs did not occur until late in the window and Carl Jenkinson, Joel Campbell and Lucas Perez only left on loan.

Several others - including Shkodran Mustafi, Mathieu Debuchy and Jack Wilshere - remain at the Emirates Stadium having failed to secure moves elsewhere.