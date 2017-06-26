Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Nina Agdal set the pulses racing on Instagram with some outdoor pictures showing her taking a shower and enjoying by the side of the pool. The Danish model, who recently split from the Hollywood star, shared the eye-popping snaps over the weekend making many skip a heartbeat.

Not afraid of flaunting her enviable figure, Agdal's first click featured her in a supermodel pose as she stripped down to a string bikini by the pool-side. Even her photo caption was equally cheeky as she suggestively wrote, "They're real".

As if that wasn't enough, the 25-year-old model took the sex appeal to another level by posing next for a topless shower picture. With nothing but just her bare hands covering her modesty, Agdal teased her fans by sticking her tongue out and writing along with it, "Thirsty".

Agdal's string of playful outdoor photographs was followed-up with a post about her adorable furry companion. "Summer mornings with this one," she described the image of her pooch, who seemed to be enjoying a sun-soaked Sunday on the lounger.

According to reports, the pictures come as the model spends time partying at the Fire Island Pines in New York. The weekend extravaganza also took her to the Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, where Agdal seems to have spent some quality time with her furry pet.

The Sports Illustrated model recently parted ways with the Revenant actor after almost a year of dating. While Agdal indulges in me-time following the breakup, her ex was most recently spotted hitting up with a mystery woman during a boy's night out in LA.

"It seemed DiCaprio hasn't lost his touch as the newly single actor was seen getting flirtatious with a mystery woman," an eyewitness dished to The Sun adding that he "cracked a smile to his friends after he appeared to exchange details with the mystery brunette."