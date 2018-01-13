Nina Agdal took to the social media to call out an unnamed magazine for body shaming her and shared a topless photo of herself to promote body positivity in an inspirational message.

The ex-girlfriend of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio claimed that magazine refused to run her cover story as they thought the shoot "did not fit their market". In the photo shared on Instagram, Agdal posed in just a pair of blue jeans and used her hands to cover her modesty.

She started by saying, "Today, I'm disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry. A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with."

Agdal continued, "When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it 'did not reflect well on my talent' and 'did not fit their market,' the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false."

The Swimsuit model also opened up about taking a year off from modelling to deal with "paralyzing social anxiety" in the message. "After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before.

"Some days I'm a sample size, some days I'm a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane," the Entourage actress wrote in the motivational caption.

Agdal said she is proud to say her body "has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16-year-old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits."

"So, shame on you and thank you to the publisher for reaffirming how important it is to live your truth and say it out loud, no matter who you are or what size," she added.

The supermodel, who had famously dated the Titanic star for a year before calling it quits in May, 2017, also revealed that she released the topless image "to draw awareness and support of an issue that's bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies."

"Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down," she said in conclusion.