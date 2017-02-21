Arsenal target Leonardo Jardim has revealed his desire to coach in the Premier League, further fuelling rumours that he could be next in line to replace Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman has come under a lot of pressure following defeats to Chelsea and Bayern Munich as his future at the club has become a talking point. The 67-year-old hinted at possibly managing somewhere else next season following the Bayern game, although he clarified that it was not a threat and that ideally he would prefer to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite emerging victorious in the FA Cup against Sutton, doubts remain on whether Wenger will continue at Arsenal.

Jardim is reportedly one of the four targets that the Gunners are keep tabs on in case Wenger decides to leave in the summer and the Monaco manager has revealed his ambition to coach in England.

"Well, I think that all managers and players want to coach and play at the highest level and, today, the Premier League is perhaps the biggest national league in Europe and everyone would like to have the opportunity to coach here," the 42-year-old said as quoted by The Mirror.

Jardim notably knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League round of 16 on away goals in the 2014/15 season as he led Monaco to the quarter-finals of the competition, losing eventually to finalists Juventus 1-0 on aggregate.

The Portuguese manager's side – currently top of Ligue 1 – also did the double over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League this season, finishing top of their group in the process.

They travel to Manchester City on 21 February ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie.