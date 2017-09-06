Australian swimsuit designer Karina Irby is getting real about Instagram's "unrealistic images" and urged young followers not to take social media too seriously.

The 27-year-old Moana Bikini CEO shared with her followers side-by-side photos that show her pose on the beach in a sexy two-piece bikini with one major change — she edited one picture using a Photoshop app aka "the classic Insta Girl edit".

"Let's play a game. It's called reality and Instagram. Every morning I wake up and scroll though my personal Instagram feed and spy "Insta Girls" posting unrealistic images of themselves," she wrote on Instagram.

"The girls I follow that portray these images have big followings, often with hundreds of thousands of young girls looking up to them as role models. As I scroll though the comments I find young girls tagging their friends "GOALS" and "OMG WHY DONT I LOOK LIKE THIS"

Talking about the photoshop feature used by most users, she continued, "The truth is these girls don't look like this. They look like you, like everyone. I have gone ahead and copied the classic "Insta Girl Edit" in my second image and listed below is what I have done to it."

She continued to explain all the edits done to the pictures on Instagram, "Full body skin smooth, Enlarged my booty, Sucked in my tummy, Sucked in my back. Thinned out my arms Thinned out my quads, Made my neck a tad skinnier. Got rid of my scars and cellulite. Made my breast rounder. Lifted my booty.

"After all these little tweaks, can you notice how my horizon is warped?" she asked and urged users to not take social media too seriously. "So many girls are so into how their Insta image is going to be portrayed that they don't even notice they have warped the background!?"

"Ladies, I'm not here to play mean girl towards others. I simply want to #inspireyou to love yourself and stop comparing yourselves to unrealistic images online. Look out for the signs of the "Insta Girl Edit" and don't take social media too seriously. Let's get real," she concluded her inspiring post.