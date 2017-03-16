A letter bomb explosion in the offices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Paris has left one person injured, police in the French capital said on 16 March.

Attacks on European government buildings

The blast in Paris comes after Berlin police found an explosive package at the German finance ministry. The discovery of the bomb on 15 March came one day before finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble was due to host his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin for talks, the AFP reported.

Greek police have said the explosive mix was sent from Greece. The parcel bore a Greek stamp which revealed its sender to be a key member of the far-right New Democracy party.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

