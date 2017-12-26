Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is facing a backlash on social media after he posted a video in which he makes fun of his 4-year-old nephew for wearing a princess dress.

"Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?" Hamilton asks.

As the boy nods, the driving champion continues: "Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?"

"Because it's pretty," his nephew replies, waving a pink wand with a heart on top of it.

"Boys don't wear princess dresses!" says Hamilton.

Hamilton faced criticism for humiliating his nephew and reinforcing gender stereotypes. He has since deleted the video.

People took to Twitter to comment on the event. Some said they felt Hamilton's behaviour displayed the same kind of discrimination people from the LGBT(lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community are subjected to, especially when they are young.

The incident took place months after Hamilton was criticised after the Panama Papers revealed he avoided to pay taxes on his private jet using an Isle of Man scheme, which HM Revenue and Customs later said it would investigate.