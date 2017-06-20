LG on Monday, 19 June unveiled a new version of flagship G6 smartphone with additional storage and premium sound.

Dubbed LG G6+, the latest model comes with 128GB of storage onboard and earphones from B&O Play that would take advantage of the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter).

Available in three colour options – astro black, optical marine blue and optical terra gold – the G6+ comes with all the innovations of the G6, along with wireless charging feature in some countries.

"LG's G series has always been about offering innovation and technology that we believe will appeal to as many customers as possible," said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company said in a statement issued on Monday.

"By expanding the G6 lineup with differentiating features and colors, consumers will have even more options to consider when shopping for a new smartphone," he said.

Software update for LG G6

Alongside the launch, the company said it will add new capabilities such as Face print, low power consumption and covered lens warning to all the G6 units through a software update starting next month.

Face Print is an enhanced security option and convenient to use than facial recognition technology, says LG. With the Face print users can unlock the G6 by holding the phone up to their faces. When the phone is raised to the face the camera is only activated.

Another notable feature of the upcoming software update is low power consumption that is integrated in Snapdragon 821 chip. With the help of Google's awareness API, LG's all-ways aware hub enables the G6 to sense and collect data from both the sensors and wireless connections for creating context-based feature, while using very little battery.

The covered lens warning alerts users with a notification on the display if a finger is inadvertently makes it into the shot, before the shutter is activated.

LG also announced two new colour options for the G6 – optical marine blue and terra gold.

The availability of the software update and LG G6+ will be announced market wise, the company said.