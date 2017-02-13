LG's next G series flagship device will be equipped with a new quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter), the company said on 13 February.

LG V20 was the company's first smartphone to feature quad DAC that LG said "make users feel as if they are carrying around a professional home-audio system on their smartphone".

The new quad DAC, supplied by ESS – a company specialising in high-performance audio chipset – consists features to control left and right sound, and enhances sound balance and cuts noise.

The DAC is a device that converts digital sound signals into analog sound signals. The quad DACs implement four converters on a single chip to reduce noise by up to 50%, explains LG.

The quad DAC in the G6 will control the left and right earphones separately. By adjusting the balance of sound, listeners can experience clearer music, claims LG.

The new quad DACs in the G6 have increase circuit integration, lowering the negative distortion to 0.0002% of the luxury audio level and minimises the loss of acoustic information. This in turn provides listeners with sharper sound quality, which is close to the original sound.

Lee Sang-gyu, managing director of Korea Mobile Group at LG electronics said, "We will deliver new value to consumers with the best smartphone sound we have not experienced before."

LG has already sent out invitations for a media event scheduled for 26 February, just a day before the 2017 Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona, Spain. The event will mark the launch of the G6.