LG has announced it will construct a new manufacturing facility for its home appliances near Clarksville in Tennessee. The company said on Wednesday (1 March) that the plant would be spread across 829,000 sq ft, in the heart of Montgomery County and is expected to employ about 600 full-time employees in the area.

The company said that this would be the world's most advanced production plant for washing machines. The factory will initially produce front and top-load washing machines starting 2019 and will manufucature other home appliances in future.

"LG is proud to make further investments in America, to create jobs and to bring state-of-the-art home appliance production technology to the great state of Tennessee," Dan Song, president of the LG Home Appliance and Air Solutions company, said in a statement.

"Over the past six years, LG studied eight states for the location of this facility. Tennessee is the clear choice for LG's latest major investment in America, due to the state's excellent business climate, quality workforce and central location for distribution to our U.S. customers," added Dan.

LG will receive support for construction, infrastructure improvements, job training and recruitment, under the agreement.

Bill Haslam, governor of Tennessee said, "LG's decision to establish new manufacturing operations in Tennessee is a testament to the business-friendly environment, ideal location and highly-skilled workforce we offer to companies around the globe."

The announcement about the new facility, which is a $250m (£202m) project, comes on the heels of the company declaring that it would start the construction work on a 350,000 sq ft building in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, which would cost the South Korean firm $300m.

LG has promised to create more than 2,000 jobs in the construction sector and offer significant benefits to Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County and New Jersey. It said it would offer an estimated $26m tax annually in direct, indirect and induced recurring revenues.