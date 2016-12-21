Liam Payne looks set to debut his first single in 2017. The One Direction singer has reportedly registered his first song titled Myself, marking the next milestone in his solo career.

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old singer is said to have registered the track with rights organisation Broadcast Music, Inc (BMI). Payne appears to have enlisted a star-studded team for the song, which was penned by songwriters for the likes of Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and Shawn Mendes.

The track was also produced by a host of Grammy-winning composers, including Emily Warren, Scott Harris and Nick Monson. It comes five months after the What Makes You Beautiful singer signed a solo deal with Capitol Records.

At the time of his deal, Payne said: "I'm really happy to have signed to such a prestigious label as Capitol Records UK. Capitol Records has an amazing history stretching right back before even Frank Sinatra and I'm really looking forward to becoming part of their story."

Payne has used his connections in the music industry to his advantage as the pop star has worked with Happy hitmaker Pharrell Williams and See You Again singer Charlie Puth. The singer has spent most of 2016 jetting from the UK to Los Angeles to record his new material with renowned songwriters and producers.

Although his solo ventures are currently a priority, Payne has not ruled out reuniting with his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. When asked by a fan if the boy band would join forces again in the future, Payne replied via Twitter: "I'm 100% certain that we will [reform]." The group began their hiatus in January after five years of releasing albums and embarking on exhaustive world tours.

Payne may have some competition when he debuts on the charts next year as Horan, 23, has also launched solo career. His first single, This Town, reached number nine in the UK back in October followed by a performance of the song on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in the US. Tomlinson, 24, has also released his debut track with Just Hold On peaking at number two and is now a contender for the Christmas number one.