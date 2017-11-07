Liam Payne has opened up about some of the things he and Cheryl Tweedy do when at home. The former One Direction singer says that they keep themselves busy by engaging in fun activities.

Speaking to Big Top 40, the Strip That Down singer revealed that he and the songstress usually have rap battles when preparing meals in the kitchen.

"To be honest with you we have rap battles in the kitchen, we have dance battles, I learn new moves all the time," Liam was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

He continued, "Our Kitchen is a wonderful place and sometimes food gets cooked there as well."

When asked which of Cheryl's songs he likes the best, the 24-year-old said he loves listening to Call My Name, which is his 34-year-old partner's debut solo single.

"I like Call My Name. I'm not going to sing a bit now, and obviously Fight For This Love, man, big big tune," he said.

He continued, "I'll sing it round the kitchen when I'm at home. I like to mess about with her with things [sic] it's funny, she gets embarrassed sometimes."

Liam and Cheryl share a baby boy named Bear, who they welcomed this March.

And as the couple is yet to get married, Liam recently revealed his thoughts on tying the knot with his partner of 18 months.

"I don't know if I'm the wedding-type of guy," he told Daily Star at the BBC Radio One Teen Awards. "Weddings feel a bit weird to me. I don't know. Who knows? We'll see."

Although Liam is undecided about getting hitched to Cheryl, he has been referring to her as his "missus".