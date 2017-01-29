Liam Payne has showed off a new tattoo in honour of his girlfriend, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini. The 23-year-old has added what appears to be an image of the former Girls Aloud singer's eye onto his arm.

The new body art is placed just above his rose tattoo, which matches Cheryl's bold red inkings that adorn her back and bottom.

The One Direction star flashed the tattoo during a night out in West Hollywood on Saturday (28 January), Mail Online reported.

It's another declaration of his love for Cheryl as the pair prepare for the arrival of their first child.

Fans of the couple spotted the new tattoo and shared a picture of it on social media with the caption: "First he brought the sparkle back in her eye, then he got it tattooed."

Others speculated that it was taken from the Crazy, Stupid Love singer's 3 Words album cover.

Meanwhile, the father-to-be is said to be baby-proofing his Surrey mansion, which will be the couple's family home. A source told the Mirror: "Cheryl spent all of Christmas at Liam's and she loves it there. That is going to be where they live together in the UK. They already have lots of amazing memories. She is still going to have her house in Hertfordshire but she'll be based with Liam in Surrey."

While Liam and Cheryl have not officially confirmed the pregnancy, the 33-year-old put her growing baby bump centre stage as they arrived at the Quintessentially Foundation fair of St James Christmas Carol Concert in December.

The couple went public with their relationship in February this year after a whirlwind romance. As they anticipate the new addition to their family, it seems the former One Direction star is also keen to make things official and is reportedly planning to pop the question as soon as the baby is born.