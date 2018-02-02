Liam Payne has said that his 10-month-old son Bear could be talking to "ghosts".

Speaking to Sirius FM, the former One Direction singer said that he noticed his son behaving in a rather strange way during a father-and-son bonding session at his mansion in Surrey.

"I was lying in bed the other day and he was sat on my knees," he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

He continued, "He started giving a speech to no one and was pointing his finger. You do wonder, are there ghosts in the room? Because kids can see that!"

Payne's comments come just a few months after he claimed his partner Cheryl got spooked after someone told her that her house in California was haunted. Cheryl was so scared that she apparently slept in the cinema room at the other wing of the luxurious pad instead of her own bedroom.

Payne had also said that Cheryl's mother, who was visiting them at the time, went out for shopping with his housekeeper one day when a stranger approached her and told her that the house was inhabited by a ghost.

"We've got a really lovely place and when Cheryl was pregnant we were out there in LA, but we've got a ghost in our top bedroom," he had told The Sun. "Her mum went out somewhere with my housekeeper and this woman came up to them and went, 'You've got a ghost in your house'."

The "ghost" named Alan apparently "wears an army shirt and cargo pants," the woman told Cheryl's mother.

"It's ridiculous. I've never seen him but I knew these lights were coming on at three o'clock in the morning in this house," he had said. "If you don't believe in it, I don't think it can get to you."