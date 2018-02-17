England seamer Liam Plunkett will miss the rest of the trans-Tasman tri-series and the following five-match one-day series against New Zealand after aggravating his hamstring injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.

Plunkett, 32, suffered a hamstring tear in the third one-day international against Australia last month and only returned to action in Twenty20 defeat against New Zealand earlier this week.

The Yorkshire seamer returned figures of 0-33 from his four overs against the Kiwis, but suffered a recurrence of the hamstring strain during the game.

"Liam Plunkett will miss the remainder of the IT20 series and England's ODI series against New Zealand after suffering a minor recurrence of his grade 1 left hamstring tear during the last IT20," the International Cricket Council's website quoted an ECB statement as saying.

"An MRI scan today confirmed a minor hamstring strain and this will not recover in time to take part in the ODI series."

Ben Stokes could replace Plunkett for the ODI series after he joined up with his England teammates in New Zealand on 16 February.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn from England duty in September 2017 after he was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in an incident near a Bristol night club.

The Durham all-rounder appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on 13 February and pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray. The case was referred to Bristol Crown Court, with a first hearing set for 12 March, which Stokes is not required to attend.

Jake Ball, who was retained in England's T20 squad as injury cover, and Tom Curran are other options to replace Plunkett.

Eoin Morgan's side have lost all three of their T20 matches in the tri-series so far but can still reach the final by beating New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday (18 February).

The Three Lions play five one-day games and two Test matches against New Zealand at the conclusion of the tri-series.