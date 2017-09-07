US President Donald Trump once again claimed on Wednesday (6 September) that the US is the "highest taxed nation in the world" and Twitter is furiously refuting the claim. Ahead of his trip to North Dakota to give a speech on tax reform, Trump tweeted: "Will be going to North Dakota today to discuss tax reform tax cuts. We are the highest taxed nation in the world - that will change."

Trump's post comes as his administration will work with Congress over the next few months to reform the US tax code.

While Trump has repeated this claim multiple times in the past, experts and fact-checkers have continued to state that this is not true.

According to data compiled in 2015 by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the US falls behind a number of other countries including the Denmark, France, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Germany and the UK in terms of taxes.

While the US does have one of the highest marginal corporate tax rates in the world at nearly 40%, due to tax breaks and exclusions, many companies do not end up paying the top rate. American companies usually pay around 27%, according to the Congressional Research Service.

According to Politifact: "By all metrics we looked at, the United States is far from the most taxed nation overall and for businesses. We rate Trump's claim False."

Meanwhile, Twitter furiously refuted Trump's claim and slammed him for perpetuating "yet another blatant lie."

"You are a f**king idiot," radio host Dave Hill tweeted. "We are not even close to the highest taxed nation on earth. These facts are readily available to anyone."

"This, yet again, is another blatant lie that Trump's base just believes because he said so. Willful ignorance is the saddest of all," one Twitter user wrote.

"Wrong again, Donald," British author Emma Kennedy tweeted: "Do you know what would be amazing? If you could get one single fact right. That's what."