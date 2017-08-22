She may be 52, but Elizabeth Hurley has the body of a twentysomething and she's not afraid to show it off on social media.

The model-turned-swimwear designer funnily enough proved she's the perfect model to showcase her latest collection and regularly posts her latest pieces on Instagram, with today being no exception.

Mother-of-one Elizabeth shared a fun video clip of herself "Dancing to the cicadas" in a plunging halterneck one-piece swimsuit by her brand which featured a snakeskin print.

The design no doubt impressed her 691K followers as she danced by a swimming pool at sunset and showed off her age-defying physique and perky cleavage, leading her fans to comment in their droves.

One fan wrote: "I don't know what you're selling but I'm a buyer! Love you forever Liz!" Another put: "Still hotter than women half her age".

Someone else added: "You are like a vintage wine! Getting better with age!"

One more admirer declared: "Woman defies reason...continues to grow younger each year. We need to study this".

On almost every photo, the ex-girlfriend of Hugh Grant is showered with comments about how young she looks. Speaking to Elle magazine, Elizabeth previously said that she finds it impossible to stick to diets and beauty routines but drinks a large glass of warm water before breakfast, admitting: "It tastes fairly disgusting. But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She also uses fake tan for a quick beauty fix, claiming: "There cannot be a more tedious task, but nothing makes you look better faster."

Elizabeth also admits to hating exercise, calling it "loathsome", but advocates brisk walking for 30 minutes a day to improve circulation and "get things moving".