One is a pop singer, the other is a professional boxer. But on Tuesday (10 October) Lily Allen and Chris Eubank Jr went head to head in a Twitter bout after his comments about ring girls left her fuming.

The drama kicked off after the IBO super-middleweight shared a clip of his famous father appearing to reprimand the girls for photobombing his post-match interview. the 28-year-old sportsman captioned the video: "To all ring girls. Do not photobomb me as my dad has a very particular set of skills. He will look for u, he will find u & he will pie u "

But Allen didn't see the funny side and replied: "They are doing their job" before adding: " Your dad went bankrupt and gave you to a stranger in Vegas, the only photobomber here is him."

Their heated exchange quickly escalated as they continued to taunt each other, giving fans front row seats to the online show.

Eubank Jnr replied the comment was simply banter and reminded the mother of two to focus on her own problems writing: "You're well known for abusing drugs & alcohol so maybe focus on respecting yourself 1st before worrying about others."

Refusing to let him have the final word, she hit back: "I'm actually sober but thanks."

She followed up her tweet by accusing the athlete of being a misogynist. "It's called misogyny," she told her 5.9million Twitter followers. "Are you saying people with addiction and mental health issues have no self-respect?"

Allen concluded her rant by urging him to treat the opposite sex with more respect. " When the joke is at the expense of young women just doing their jobs, especially in such an alpha industry.It's not funny. #respectwomen."

Their spat divided fans. While some Twitter users claimed Allen she had taken the tweet too seriously and antagonised Eubank Jnr, others said that calling "banter" made his remarks no less deplorable. "You'd have absolutely no issue with this if the gender roles were reversed. Stop making issues out of absolutely nothing," one person said.

Another wrote: "How can you mock someone's Dad and their parenting when your own Dad was more interested in drink & drugs & walked out on you at 4 yrs old?"