A cryptic message reportedly posted by Lindsay Lohan on Instagram has rekindled rumours that the Mean Girls actress may have converted to Islam. Lohan apparently deleted all her content from the site and posted a new profile bio which simply had the message 'Alaikum salam' - Arabic for 'And unto you peace'. However, a source close to the star says the story is fake.

In 2015, Lohan sparked rumours by carrying a Koran when undertaking community service at a New York children's hospital, telling The Sun: "I'm a very spiritual person and I'm really open to learning. America has portrayed holding a Koran in such a different way to what it actually is. We all believe in something and at the end of the day it all ties to a God or a spiritual adviser."

Lohan, 30, who has made the news more for her offscreen activities than her acting in recent years, was also photographed wearing a head dress when working with Syrian refugees in Turkey. According to The Express she told Turkish TV station Habertürk TV: "When the woman put that headscarf on me, I felt really honoured because she went out of her own way to allow me to be a part of my own culture and she didn't have to do that."

The reaction on social media to the rumour was mixed, with Muslims welcoming Lohan to the faith and some followers expressing the wish she may find peace and happiness after a turbulent few years. As well as convictions and imprisonment for shoplifting and driving under influence (DUI) she has had stays in rehab, been an alleged victim of domestic violence, and lost part of a finger in a boating accident.

However, a source close to Lohan denied that she has converted to Islam. Lohan's mother also reportedly informed gossipcop that the Catholic-raised Lohan had not switched faiths.