Barcelona star Lionel Messi has sent a farewell message to Neymar as the Brazil international edges closer towards completing a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old moved to the Catalan club from Brazilian club Santos in 2013. And, after spending four years at Camp Nou, the forward has decided to end his time at the club. Neymar has expressed his desire to leave his current employers and Barcelona confirmed the player has asked to leave in the summer transfer window.

Neymar has €222m (£198.6m, $262m) release clause in his contract and PSG are ready to meet his asking price. His impending move to Parc des Princes will be the new world-record fee, surpassing £89.3m ($118.1m) paid to Juventus by Manchester United in signing Paul Pogba.

The former Santos man scored 20 goals across all competitions last season and was an integral part of Barcelona's attack, along with Messi and Luis Suarez. The Argentine international has wished Neymar "good luck" for his future.

"It was an enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend. @NeymarJr I wish you good luck in this new stage of your life," Messi wrote on his official Instagram account.

According to Sky Sports, Neymar has agreed to a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit. He decided to leave his current employers before he joined Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States. At PSG, the South American star is expected to earn around £515,000-a-week ($681,139 after tax).

The Mirror reports the Brazilian will wear the number 10 shirt at PSG, which was previously donned by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho and Jay-Jay Okocha. Javier Pastore wore the number on his back last season and is set to vacate the number for Neymar.