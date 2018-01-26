Lisa Kudrow, best known as Phoebe Buffay, has reacted to a fake Friends reunion movie trailer which has recently took the internet by storm.

The "teaser trailer concept" was created by YouTube channel Smasher with clips spliced together from movies and TV shows which have starred the main cast of Friends, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Kudrow, since the beloved series ended in 2004.

The description reads: "Friends The Movie is both, a continuation and finale to the hit TV series "Friends". This picks up a few years where the final season left off with Ben and Emma grown up. Mike and Phoebe have trouble with marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn't find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together!

"Filled with some surprise appearances by today's actors, along with some old friends (no pun intended), this movie will be an all-star extravaganza, while showing a lesson in being there for each other."

The trailer went viral when it was posted on Facebook fan pages under the names of Will Ferrell and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, among others. It has since been viewed more than 7 million times on YouTube and over 48 million times on Facebook.

The biggest post, on the "William Ferrell" page, has since been deleted, but it simply carried the caption: "Friends the movie (Coming April 2018)." Many people were fooled into believing the trailer could be real, at least at first, and excitedly tagged their friends.

Kudrow has now become the first cast member to react publicly to the viral trailer. Appearing on Late Night with Conan O'Brien on Wednesday (24 January), she described the response as "insane".

She revealed that Cox was the first to react in a message to the rest of the cast. "Courtney is the one who said 'did you see that trailer? Oh my God, what do we do?'"

Kudrow added: "She wasn't fooled, but she said 'wow, how did that go viral?' I don't know what to make of it, it's just these weird clips which clearly have nothing to do with Friends, and it's called Friends Movie."

Discussing the possibility of a real reunion, Kudrow said: "Something should be done. I don't know what, they're rebooting everything, I don't know how that works with Friends though.

"That was about people in their 20s/30s - the show isn't about people in their 40s/50s. And if we have the same problems then that's just sad."