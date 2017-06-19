Donald Trump and Twitter- a day seldom passes with the 45th president not making some form of statement on the social media network.

Since his election at the start of November there have only been four days that Trump hasn't tweeted something on his mobile phone.

The tweets vary in their nature, some heralding a new appointment to his team, others discuss policy plans, but the most inflammatory are those attacking the media, Hillary Clinton and anyone who opposes him or threatens to tarnish his reputation.

And it is those people who eventually get blocked.

Over the past few months, a number of people and groups have been blocked by the president.

Some have said this could be breaking the US First Amendment- "freedom of speech"- but Trump is continuing to block anyone who annoys him.

It is impossible to know how many people have truly been blocked by Trump- but these are some of the high-profile people and groups who have ticked off the president in recent months.

Trump block list:

Who: VoteVets is a progressive, non-profit PAC that tries to fill Congress with veterans against the war in Iraq.

Why: The veterans group sent out details about fundraising and soliciting donations against Trump's "dangerous agenda."

Who: Novellist, Stephen King

Why: Around 24 hours before he tweeted that he had been blocked, he wrote: "Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she'd know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed." The strangest part is that King didn't directly tweet to Trump.

Who: Star Trek actress, Marina Sirtis:

Why: When King tweeted about Trump, he did so without tagging him in it, whereas Sirtis tweeted directly to Trump saying: "Threatening to go to WAR to deflect from Russiagate!! Willing to let our boys die to save his sorry ass!"

Sirtis has also called Trump the "orange menace" in the past too which may have annoyed him.

Who: Journalist, Lauren Wolfe

Why: Wolfe was blocked after she, like many others, corrected Trump when he spoke out against London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the London attacks.

Who: #MarchForTruth organiser, Jordan Uhl

Why: Other than being involved in MarchForTruth, it is unknown why Trump blocked him. His only Tweet connected to Trump was one sent to the president asking if he would be "going to pride."

Who: The Opposition is a group resisting Trump

Why: The fact that they are an anti-Trump group makes it self-explanatory.

Who: Tech entrepreneur, Rob Szczerba

Why: Trump tweeted "Make America Great Again", to which Szcerba replied "Sorry - no matter how many times you say MAGA, James Comey is still going to tell the world all about you next Thursday."

He also wrote: "I heard #covfefe is a new flavor from Ben & Jerry's. But it's mostly just nuts! #ParisAgreement #ParisAccord." It was after this tweet that he was quickly blocked.

Who: Entrepreneur, AJ Joshi

Why: He too replied to Trump's tweet saying "Make America Great Again."

Joshi replied with: "I guess 'Making America Great Again' means destroying the world." This was followed by a sad face emoji and a gif of a child being squashed by a globe.

Who: Angelo Carusone- president of Media Matters for America

Why: According to Carusone, he hasn't interacted with Trump on Twitter since February, when he said, "I think I missed the satanic ritual. A lil help here @realdonaldtrump or @RealAlexJones?"

His Twitter bio does say clearly "dumptrump" which may be another reason for being blocked.

Who: Andy Signore, YouTube star

Why: Signore was also unhappy with Trump misquoting the mayor of London, he said: "I am so damn sick of bully @realDonaldTrump taking words out of context to act out his agenda of fear, corruption & bigotry. #NotMyPresident."

This list will be updated as more people get blocked.