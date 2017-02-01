In this week's a-list insider: Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump's immigration ban, Rihanna offers first look at Oceans 8 and Pharrell Williams welcomes triplets.

Hollywood vs. Trump

Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban took centre stage at Sunday's Screen Actor's Guild awards with some of the biggest names using speeches to address the executive order which places a 90-day moratorium on people entering the US from Muslim-majority countries such as Syria, Iran and Iraq.

Taraji P Henson delivered a rousing speech about the significance of unity as she accepted the Best Picture award on behalf of the cast of Hidden Figures while Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali, who was raised Christian and later converted to Islam, used his SAG Supporting Actor speech to discuss the persecution of people from Muslim-majority countries.

Pharrell 'up all night to get lucky' with triplets

Congratulations are in order for Pharrell Williams after the Happy hitmaker and his wife welcomed triplets.

Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth to the couple's new additions earlier in January but a rep for the married couple has now revealed the joyful news, telling Vanity Fair magazine that the babies are "healthy and happy". The publicist did not reveal the sexes or names.

The proud parents are already have an eight-year-old son named Rocket. Helen hasn't rarely been spotted in public since revealing her pregnancy at the Chanel No5 L'eau party in West Hollywood in September 2017.

Ocean's 8 first look

Meanwhile, Rihanna has shared a first look image of upcoming gender-reversed Oceans 11 reboot Ocean's 8.

The image shows her on the subway with her fellow cast members Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson. Oceans 8 is set to hit cinemas in summer 2018.