In this week's a-list insider: Louis Tomlinson is arrested after LAX scuffle, George Michael's cause of death revealed and is Donald Trump in love with Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Louis Tomlinson LAX scuffle

The likes of Piers Morgan, Mel C and Perrie Edwards have come to Louis Tomlinson's defence following his recent arrest at LAX.

The One Direction star was released on bail after a scuffle at the airport that saw him and girlfriend Eleanor Calder get in a physical altercation with a photographer and two female fans.

Perrie spoke out about the tussle in an interview with eTalk and defended her friend's actions. The little Mix singer said that it was clear to her that all Louis was just trying to do was protect his girlfriend from harm like any normal guy would.

George Michael cause of death

Meanwhile, it was announced on Tuesday that pop legend George Michael died of natural causes with a weakened heart and a damaged liver. According to the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, the 53-year-old performer he had a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

The result means that the star's family can now push ahead with making the necessary arrangements for his funeral after waiting over ten weeks.

The coroner added that inquiries into the Careless Whispers singer's death had been concluded and the investigation is being discontinued.

The news was welcomed by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz who felt vilified after discovering his body on Christmas Day (25 December),

Reacting to the news he simply tweeted "The Truth is out".

Arnie Vs. Trump

And finally, Arnold Schwarzenegger believes that the reason President Donald Trump is so heavily invested in Celebrity Apprentice ratings is because he is love with him.

Appearing on SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program the former governor discussed his ongoing rivalry with his predecessor.