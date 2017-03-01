Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's sister has shared a song recorded by the socialite shortly before her death.

Santa Montefiore posted a link to the song on Twitter writing: "For all those who loved Tara, this is her final song, played at her funeral. Wise, raw and poetic."

In the poignant lyrics, Tara sings about not being afraid of dying. "Hey you, don't be scared of dark .... If you look up to the skies, yeah that's me, I'm just a cloud chilling out, floating by looking down on you," she sings on the track.

The 1990s 'It girl' was found dead at her London flat on 8 February, three months after she revealed she had an operation on a non-malignant tumour. She was also known to have been suffering from a rare and debilitating auto-immune condition at the time of her death.

Palmer-Tomkinson was buried on 27 February in a private funeral service at a parish church in Dummer, Hampshire, attended by close family and friends, Mail Online reports.

Among the mourners were the socialite's parents Patricia and Charles, as well as her former boyfriends Duncan James and Nick Rhodes.

On Monday, Santa posted an emotional eulogy to her sister on her official Facebook and Twitter accounts, in which she said she hoped that Tara might now "heal" in heaven.

She said: "I know that Tara is here with us today in Spirit, so I'm going to address this to her. My darling Tara. I hope you know how much we miss you. From the moment you were born we were a family of five, but now we are four and that just isn't right.

"I hope you're aware of all the lovely things people have written about you, and that you are touched, because you never believed you lit up a room or made people feel special, but you did. You really did.

"I hope that you are resting, because you found life hard and now it is done. My beloved sister, I don't think you realised that success is never about the big things, but about the small things, and that just being you was enough.

"I hope the old Dummer dogs have found you and given you a tremendous welcome, because you adored the dogs, and they will make Heaven feel more like home.

"I hope the angels wrap their wings around you, because, although you shrank from embraces in life, you need to be hugged. You really do. I hope you can make rabbit ears and witty rhymes up there, because your loopy humour was your gift to us and now it is your gift to them. How they will laugh. I envy them that.

"As your sister I always wanted to look after you and I tried, I really tried. I hope they are looking after you now in Heaven and that you are letting them, and that you heal. Most of all, my dearest Tara, I hope you know that we love you, with all our hearts, we really do," she concluded.

Following an investigation into her death the coroner's report ruled Palmer-Tomkinson died of natural causes stemming from a perforated ulcer triggered peritonitis, a severe inflammation of the stomach lining, and blood poisoning.

Click here to listen to Tara's last song.