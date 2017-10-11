An old radio interview between Harvey Weinstein and Howard Stern has brought to light attitudes towards women in the film industry.

Speaking on Stern's radio talk show in 2014, he was asked about how easily he is able to get female actresses to perform sexual acts with him.

Talking a few months after the birth of the mogul's fifth child, Stern spoke with Weinstein about his current marital situation.

He asked Weinstein: "Why not stay single? I gotta figure, every starlet in Hollywood wanted to at least blow you."

It comes after Weinstein was sacked by his own film studio over allegations of rape and sexual assault.

He has been condemned by Hollywood star Meryl Streep, as well as politicians Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Following a series of high-profile allegations, including those from Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelia Jolie, Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving him.

Radio transcript

Stern: Did you ever get to experience the mogul aspect, do a little coke, hang out with, I dunno, [did] Julia Roberts give you a handjob or something, you never got any of that?

Weinstein: Howard, as you know only too well, it doesn't work that way. I'll tell you who it does work for, it works that way for the actors...

Stern: No come on, every girl knows that if she's a competent actress, she could get on your good side, you could, you could make her a star over f*****g night, don't tell me it doesn't work like that.

Weinstein: I wish, I wish. The movies are too expensive, the risks are too great, it doesn't happen that way.

Stern: You can't walk into the room, pull your pants off and say 'okay honey let's talk business'.

Weinstein: John Frankenheimer, the great director, told us stories about his days in the movies. We were born way too late.

Stern: I've read about the great mogul types like Louis B. Mayer...

Weinstein: ... those guys yeah...

Stern: They got blowjobs.

Weinstein: I assume. But this round, nothing.

Female co-host: Shouldn't women be able to get into the movie business without all that?

Stern: Hell no.

Weinstein: Of course. Not only that, but they do. You have women like Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts who are deeply committed to excellent causes and Charlize Theron and all these incredible women

Stern: She's [Theron] a great beauty.

Weinstein: Not only are they great beauties, but they are so bloody intelligent and brilliant. You sit down with a girl like that, you don't wanna do stupid s**t, you just wanna talk to them and say 'be in my movie please'.