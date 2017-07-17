Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall does not seem too bothered about losing out on a role in Disney's Aladdin.

The Shout Out To My Ex singer was rumoured to be in talks to star as Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake but the coveted role was instead given to British actress Naomi Scott. As news of the casting was announced over the weekend, Thirlwall appeared to react through social media by posting an Instagram photo of herself holding a gun with the words: "Over it," on a flag.

Although Thirlwall, 23, made no reference to Aladdin, the singer's followers were quick to link the cryptic message to the film.

One supporter told the pop star: "You are our Jasmine."

Another encouraged: "Maybe it's for the best @jadethirlwall everything happens for an unknown reason but we're here for you and we support you no matter what."

In May, an insider claimed Thirlwall had been in talks with Disney producers about the role of Princess Jasmine and was being spurred on by her Little Mix bandmates, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

A source told The Sun: "Jasmine is Jade's perfect role, so she's delighted to have got this far in the process. The talks have been going on for some time now. And the longer they go on, the better her chances are looking. All of the girls have their fingers crossed for her, as they always support each other. But they also know that it would be a huge commitment."

The Aladdin remake is being helmed by director Guy Ritchie alongside Sean Bailey, Disney's head of motion pictures. Scott, 24, was unveiled as Princess Jasmine at Disney's D23 Expo on 16 July, when Will Smith was announced to play the Genie and Mena Massoud for the lead role of Aladdin.

Scott is best known for roles in Power Rangers, in which she played Kimberly aka Pink Ranger, and the Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth. The London-born actress has been married to Jordan Spence since 2014.

The reboot is based on the 1992 original Aladdin animation, which starred Robin Williams, Scott Weinger and Linda Larkin.

Although still in the early stages, the reboot has already received criticism over the casting choices. Many believe producers should have hired actors of Arab heritage to play Aladdin and Princess Jasmine as the story is set in the fictional area of Agrabah, widely assumed to be in the Middle East. Scott is of Indian, Ugandan and British heritage while Massoud is of an Egyptian background.