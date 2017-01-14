The nominations for the 2017 Brit Awards have been announced, with Little Mix and Skepta leading the way.

The British girl band who shot to fame after winning The X Factor scored three nominations in key categories of British Group, British single and British artist video of the year.

Mercury Prize 2016 winner Skepta also bagged three nominations, including British male solo artist, British breakthrough act and British album of the year for Konnichiwa.

X Factor alumnus James Arthur and former One Direction member Zayn Malik's receive two nominations.

Mailk's former One Direction bandmates have one nomination for their last track History in the British artist video of the year category.

Adele, who in 2016 set a Brits record after winning four awards, also received just one nomination in the same category for Send My Love (To Your New Lover).

Fighting it out for the award for The International Female Solo Artist are Rihanna who receives her sixth nomination, while sisters Beyonce and Solange Knowles go head-to-head for the top prize.

There are also posthumous nominations for David Bowie and Leonard Cohen. Bowie, who died in January 2016, receives two nominations – in the British male solo artist and British album of the year for his Blackstar album – while Cohen is nominated in the International male solo artist category.

Featuring live performances from Little Mix, Emeli Sande and The 1975 the event will also pay tribute to the music stars we lost in 2016 including David Bowie, George Michael and late Beatles producer George Martin,The Telegraph reports.

Robbie Williams is to follow in the footsteps of Elton John and David Bowie to be honoured with The Brits Icon Award. The former Take That star has 17 Brit awards to date.

Hosted by Michael Buble The Brit Awards 2017 takes place at The O2 in London on February 22 and will be broadcast live on ITV at 8pm.

The Brit Awards 2017 nominees list - in full

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

·Craig David

·David Bowie

·Kano

·Michael Kiwanuka

·Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

·Anohni

·Ellie Goulding

·Emeli Sandé

·Lianne La Havas

·Nao

BRITISH GROUP

·The 1975

·Bastille

·Biffy Clyro

·Little Mix

·Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

·Anne-Marie

·Blossoms

·Rag'n'Bone Man

·Skepta

·Stormzy

CRITICS' CHOICE

·WINNER: Rag'n'Bone Man

·Anne-Marie

·Dua Lipa

BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

·Identified by the global sales success of British Acts of their latest project/album. Sales achieved in the period January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 will be counted.

BRITISH SINGLE

·Alan Walker - Faded

·Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own

·Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came for

·Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye

·Coldplay - Hymn for the Weekend

·James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

·Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car

·Little Mix - Shout Out to My Ex

·Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like

·Zayn - Pillowtalk

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

·The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep for You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It

·David Bowie - Blackstar

·Kano - Made in the Manor

·Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate

·Skepta - Konnichiwa

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

·Adele - Send My Love (to Your New Lover)

·Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came for

·Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye

·Coldplay - Hymn for the Weekend

·James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

·Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car

·Little Mix ft Sean Paul - Hair

·One Direction - History

·Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like

·Zayn - Pillowtalk

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

·Bon Iver

·Bruno Mars

·Drake

·Leonard Cohen

·The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

·Beyoncé

·Christine and the Queens

·Rihanna

·Sia

·Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

·A Tribe Called Quest

·Drake & Future

·Kings of Leon

·Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

·Twenty One Pilots