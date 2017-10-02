Leigh-Anne Pinnock has left her fans in awe with a pair of photos that she has shared on social media.

Wearing a self-designed yellow ensemble, the Little Mix singer struck a sultry pose for the camera while walking away from the shutterbugs. She flaunted her toned figure while going underwear-free in the skimpy dress.

She showed off plenty of skin in the outfit, which comprised an ankle-length robe, a skinny top with laces running down her cleavage, and a body-hugging mini-skirt with laces running down the sides of her thighs.

The singer paired her outfit with strappy high heels and let her straightened hair flow down her neckline for the "perfect shot".

"Wearing my own creation.. we did good @jamiemcfarland," the songstress wrote alongside one of the pictures she shared with her fans on Instagram.

Another photo shows the 25-year-old singer posing for the camera while letting the coat slide down from her shoulders.

Pinnock was dressed in the outfit for her 26th birthday bash that she celebrated with her friends and bandmates – Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall – at celebrity hotspot Gilgamesh in London.

Taking to the photo-and-video-sharing application, Pinnock wrote, "Bday outfit- 1 of 1 designed by ME and my boo @jamiemcfarland #watchthisspace."

Unsurprisingly, her fans have been rushing to the comment section to wish the singer happy birthday and calling her "stunning" and "beautiful".

"Happy birthday Queen," a fan said, while another added, "HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY. I love u leigh."

"She's done it again," a fan said, while another added, "Stunning love the outfit."