Leigh-Anne Pinnock has once again set hearts racing with a racy snap of hers that she has shared on social media.

Wearing a tiny bra having the pattern of a chessboard, the Little Mix singer is seen looking at a distance with her hands locked behind her head.

Perrie Edwards' bandmate Pinnock accentuated her look by wearing a bright red arm sleeve on her left arm and letting her braids fall behind her shoulders.

It seems like the picture was taken during one of Little Mix's concert as Pinnock has mentioned one of the all-girls group's biggest hit single alongside the photo.

"P.O.W.E.R. ," she wrote alongside the snap she shared with her 2.9 million fans on Instagram. The photo has already garnered more than 148,000 likes.

Fans of the songstress were quick to comment on the post, with many calling her "Goddess" and "queen".

"Omg, look you so beautiful and amazing my queen. I love you so so much and good luck for all!❤❤❤❤❤" a fan gushed.

Another fan added, "You are so beautiful ❤ how ❤ i love you and the girls @littlemix but sad that I never will meet you ."

"Oh my God, Goddess you are, help a woman to that creature AAAAAAA TE AMOOOOOO," a third said.

A fan thanked the singer for making the song Power and said, "It's my best running/workout song haha and it keeps motivating me with all this girlpower + how fit you girls are."

Pinnock recently sent her fans into meltdown by posting a sizzling throwback photo, which shows her flaunting her flawless figure in a tiny bright yellow dress while giving her bra a miss. She paired up her tiny dress by wearing brackets and black high heels.

"Throwing it back..." the 25-year-old singer wrote alongside the snap she shared on the photo-and-video sharing application.