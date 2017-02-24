Live Manchester United hoping to avoid tough ties against the likes of Roma, Lyon and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Jose Mourinho's side cruised into the last 16 stage with a comfortable 4-0 aggregate win over Saint-Etienne.

Tottenham's campaign brought to an end after 3-2 aggregate defeat to Gent.

Celta Vigo the only remaining Spanish side left in the competition.

Draw scheduled to start at 12pm GMT.

12 min 11:46 This time last year, four Spanish sides were in the round of 16 draw in Sevilla, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao and Valencia. Two of them made it into the final four with Sevilla the competition's most successful club claiming the trophy last May. It's a bit different this time round with Celta Vigo, currently sat ninth in La Liga, the only Spanish representation left in the competition.

21 min 11:37 What about Lyon? Bruno Génésio's side plundered seven at home to AZ Alkmaar last night, beating the Dutch side 11-2 on aggregate. For once, Alexandre Lacazette wasn't on the scoresheet. The France international, was the subject of a €35m bid from Arsenal last summer, has scored 21 times in 21 Ligue 1 appearances. He would someone for United to fear.

28 min 11:30 Worst possible scenario for Manchester United? United have had some good days against Roma, chiefly their 7-1 thrashing of the Giallorossi in the Champions League knock out stages 10 years ago. Their run of 10 wins in their last 11 games was ended last night at home to Villarreal, but a comprehensive 4-0 win away in Spain in the first leg was more than enough to see them through. Luciano Spalletti's side sit second in Serie A, seven points behind league leaders Juventus. With a host of former Premier League players among their ranks, United will be keen to avoid them.

36 min 11:22 Best possible scenario for Manchester United? FC Rostov are the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, but the Russians are certainly here on merit having thrashed Sparta Prague 5-1 on aggregate to book their place in the last 16. Apoel Nicosia are the second lowest ranked side but similarly, they proved they are no push overs by beating Athletic Bilbao over two legs in the last round. Trips to Ajax, Lyon or Anderlecht would provide the shortest trips, a big bonus given United's packed fixture schedule over the coming weeks.

42 min 11:16 The round of 32 stage went rather well for United. A short journey and a comfortable win over Saint-Etienne caused no problems with many of the competition's more feared sides also falling. Athletic Bilbao, who tormented United in 2012 are out having lost on aggregate to Apoel Nicosia, with Villarreal also out of the equation. Shakhtar Donetsk and Fiorentina are also history with an all-Premier League clash with Tottenham now also off the table.

48 min 11:11 When will the last 16 ties take place? Fixtures are scheduled to take place on 9 March and 16 March.

53 min 11:05 Who is in the Europa League last 16 draw? Krasnodar, Schalke, Manchester United, Lyon, Borussia Monchengladbach, Genk, FC Rostov, FC Copenhagen, Celta Vigo, Gent, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Roma, Apoel Nicosia, Besiktas, Ajax.