- Police are responding to "terror incidents" in London Bridge and Borough Market
- At least six deaths reported and more casualties feared
- Police shot dead three male attackers
- London Ambulance Service said it has ferried at least 20 injured people to hospitals
- The first attack was reported when a white van swerved off the road and ploughed into pedestrians on the London Bridge at about 10.00pm on Saturday (3 June)
- There are also reports of attackers stabbing members of the public
- Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement condemning the "terrible incident" and said it is being treated as a "potential act of terrorism"
- US President Donald Trump expressed solidarity with London.
- Police have opened a casualty bureau, which can be contacted via the telephone numbers 0800 096 1233 and 020 7158 0197
There were also reports citing eyewitnesses that the stabbers were shouting "This is for Allah".
US President Donald Trump was quick to express support to the British government when the terror attacks were unfolding.
Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner for the Metropolitan police, said in a statement: "We are treating this as a terrorist incident and a full investigation is already underway, led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.
"We are reviewing and planning to strengthen our policing stance across London over the forthcoming days, and there will be additional police and officers deployed across the capital."
The police have now confirmed six people were killed in the attack. They have also confirmed three attackers were shot dead.
