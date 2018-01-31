Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog.

Liverpool need a long-term solution to their goalkeeping problems and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma is the player for the job, according to Shaka Hislop.

The Reds have failed to establish a permanent starting goalkeeper with Lorius Karius constantly rotating with Simon Mignolet since the former's arrival in the summer of 2016.

Despite Jurgen Klopp claiming earlier this month that Karius was now the first-choice in goal, with the German most recently keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Huddersfield, the former Dortmund boss is reportedly said to be interested in signing Roma's Alisson Becker.

Hislop, though, believes Liverpool should go after the highly-rated Donnarumma as he is a realistic target capable of ending any defensive doubts at the back.

"Realistically, (they should go after) Donnarumma," Hislop said, as per the Express. "I don't think Liverpool have the right goalkeeper on their books right now.

"As much as they chop and they change, until they go after a talent like Donnarumma, I think they're going to continue having these issues."

Hislop is not the only person to suggest Donnarumma as a solution. Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol believes his old side should go after the 18-year-old as well, having claimed earlier this month that he was capable of becoming the best in the world.

"Liverpool need a goalkeeper, this kid (Donnarumma) will no question, I don't know how many years it will be, will one day be the best goalkeeper in the world.

"Try and go at get him now and then you've got a class goalie for 10 years and listen, proper goalkeepers will save you between 10 and 15 points a season. That's what Liverpool are missing right now with (Simon) Mignolet."

Donnarrumma performed a u-turn last year and signed a new £100,000-per-week contract to stay at the San Siro until 2021. The Italian was previously linked with a move to Real Madrid.